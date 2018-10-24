Tim Cook Calls for "Comprehensive" Federal Privacy Law

Apple CEO Tim Cook (@tim_cook) delivered an impassioned speech at at the Commissioners Conference in Brussels. Cook said, "Platforms and algorithms that promised to improve our lives can actually magnify our worst human tendencies." Cook warned, "Rogue actors and even governments have taken advantage of user trust to deepen divisions, incite violence, and even undermine our shared sense of what is true and what is false. This crisis is real. It is not imagined, or exaggerated, or crazy." Cook endorsed the GDPR and called for comprehensive privacy legislation in the US. Tim Cook received the EPIC Champion of Freedom Award in 2015.

