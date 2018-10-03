Tim Cook to Keynote International Data Protection Conference

Apple CEO Tim Cook, an EPIC Champion of Freedom, will deliver the keynote speech at the 40th International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners in Brussels on October 24. European Data Protection Supervisor Giovanni Buttarelli said, "Tim has been a strong voice in the debate around privacy, as the leader of a company which has taken a clear privacy position, we look forward to hearing his perspective." The theme of the International Conference is "Debating Ethics: Dignity and Respect in Data Driven Life." EPIC and the Public Voice are organizing a related symposium, "The Public Voice: AI, Ethics, and Fundamental Rights." Speakers include the European Data Protection Board Chair Andrea Jelinek, UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham, NGO leaders, human rights advocates, and experts in Artificial Intelligence. EPIC has provided Public Voice Scholarships to support NGO participation.

