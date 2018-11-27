Speaking at the European Parliament, EPIC International Counsel Eleni Kyriakides called for safeguards for law enforcement access to personal data across national borders. During the LIBE Committee hearing on electronic evidence, Kyriakides stressed the need for prior judicial review, data minimization, transparency, public reporting, and individual remedies. Kyriakides said such "well-established protections should be required for cross-border orders." EPIC submitted an amicus brief in the related Supreme Court case United States v. Microsoft, pointing to fundamental rights obligations in international law and explaining that cross border access to data abroad should require international consensus. EPIC has joined an NGO coalition to establish human rights protections in the Convention on Cybercrime. Kyriakides published "Digital Free for All Part Deux: European Commission Proposal on E-Evidence" in Just Security.