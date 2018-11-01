The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments Friday in a case about the 2015 data breach at the U.S. Office of Personnel and Management, which affected 22 million federal employees, their friends, and their family members. EPIC filed an amicus brief in the case, joined by forty-four technical experts and legal scholars (members of the EPIC Advisory Board). In the brief, EPIC said that "when personal data is collected by a government agency, that agency has a constitutional obligation to protect the personal data it has obtained." In the 2011 case NASA v. Nelson, EPIC urged the Supreme Court to limit data collection by federal agencies, citing the growing risk of data breach in the federal government. Arguments are scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM ET and will be streamed live.