The Department of Homeland Security released the 2017 Annual Data Mining Report. According to the report, Customs and Border Protection expanded the use of Automated Targeting System's risk assessments to TSA's Secure Flight passenger data. TSA uses the Secure Flight data to compare airline passenger records against various watch lists and to score air travellers. The report describes the use of biometric data to match and screen individuals applying for immigration benefits against other databases. In EPIC v. CBP, EPIC is currently pursuing documents related to the biometric entry/exit program, which uses facial recognition at border crossings to identify and screen travelers.