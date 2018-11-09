EPIC submitted comments to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration—the agency that advises the White House on Internet policy—on the proposed framework for consumer privacy. EPIC backed the "Desired Outcomes:" (1) transparency, (2) control, (3) minimization, (4) security, (5) access and correction, (6) risk management, and (7) accountability. But EPIC urged the agency to support federal baseline legislation, the creation of a data protection agency, and the ratification of the International Privacy Convention. EPIC explained, "These are not policy preferences or partisan perspectives. These are the steps that modern societies must take to safeguard the personal data of their citizens.” NTIA Secretary David Redl met with the Privacy Coalition last month.