Democracy and Cybersecurity democratic institutions EPIC v IRS EPIC v ODNI Russia Russian Interference taxes trump
EPIC Seeks Special Counsel Reports on Russian Election Interference
EPIC has submitted an urgent Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Justice for records about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In May 2017, the Acting Attorney General authorized an investigation into Russian interference, including "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump." Special Counsel Mueller has since brought criminal charges against 33 individuals and three organizations. According to news reports and President Trump's attorneys, Special Counsel Mueller intends to transmit one or more reports detailing his findings. EPIC launched a project on Democracy and Cybersecurity in response to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. EPIC is currently pursuing several related FOIA cases concerning Russian interference with the 2016 election: EPIC v. FBI (response to Russian cyberattacks), EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC v. IRS I (release of Trump's tax returns), EPIC v. IRS II (release of Trump’s offers-in-compromise), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity).