EPIC has filed a "friend of the court" brief in a case concerning the constitutionality of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the law the prohibits unwanted "robocalls." In Gallion v. Charter Communications, EPIC argued that "the TCPA prohibitions are needed now more than ever," citing the intrusiveness of marketing calls directed toward cell phones. EPIC also said the TCPA "protects important consumer privacy interests." EPIC testified in support of the TCPA and has submitted extensive comments and amicus briefs on the consumer privacy law.