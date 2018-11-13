EPIC Supports Constitutionality of "Robocall" Law

EPIC has filed a "friend of the court" brief in a case concerning the constitutionality of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the law the prohibits unwanted "robocalls." In Gallion v. Charter Communications, EPIC argued that "the TCPA prohibitions are needed now more than ever," citing the intrusiveness of marketing calls directed toward cell phones. EPIC also said the TCPA "protects important consumer privacy interests." EPIC testified in support of the TCPA and has submitted extensive comments and amicus briefs on the consumer privacy law.

November 13, 2018| Share:

« EPIC Comments on NTIA’s Consumer Privacy Framework | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

EPIC Bookstore

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World
Bruce Schneier

Other EPIC Books »