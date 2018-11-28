EPIC Urges Congress to Examine Surveillance at the Border

EPIC wrote to a Senate committee about the nominee to head the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. EPIC urged the Committee to examine the agency's practices, including the use of secretive algorithms and databases, warrantless searches of mobile devices, social media profiling, and the use of DACA application data for investigative purposes. EPIC has filed multiple FOIA lawsuits against ICE regarding theses surveillance programs. A previous FOIA lawsuit EPIC v. CPB uncovered Planter's role in Analytical Framework for Intelligence, a program that assigns "risk assessment" scores to travelers.

