In comments to the Department of Defense, EPIC has proposed privacy safeguards for the agency's Personnel Vetting system of records. The records system would authorize limitless collection of sensitive information on current, former, and prospective public and private sector employees, their friends and relatives, Red Cross volunteers, and foreign nationals. EPIC opposes the records system's disclosure standards that authorize sharing of individuals' personal information with any requesting source as part of an investigation, including U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and foreign law enforcement entities. EPIC consistently warns against overbroad government databases and urges agencies to withdraw unnecessary Privacy Act exemptions.