EPIC Urges Department of Transportation to Adopt Privacy Act Safeguards For "Insider Threat" Database

In comments to the Department of Transportation, EPIC has proposed privacy safeguards for the agency's "Insider Threat" database. The database would permit boundless collection of personal data on many people unaffiliated with the agency. The Department also plans to exempt the database from Privacy Act obligations that require data minimization and individual access to records. EPIC wrote, "It is as if the agency has placed itself beyond the reach of the American legal system on the issue of greatest concerns to the American public - the protection of personal privacy." EPIC also urged the agency to limit data collection, citing numerous government data breaches that have put individuals at risk. EPIC has consistently warned against overbroad and insecure government databases.

November 2, 2018

