The FAA's Drone Advisory Committee, facing an open government lawsuit from EPIC, has scrapped the secretive committees that developed drone policy. EPIC filed a lawsuit challenging the closed-door meetings with agency officials and industry reps. EPIC also charged that the FAA ignored the privacy risks posed by the deployment of drones—even after identifying privacy as a top public concern. The FAA acknowledged that the committees provided policy advice, but the FAA failed to comply with open government laws. EPIC has a long history of promoting government transparency and advocating for privacy protections against drones.