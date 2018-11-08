New Hampshire Voters Establish Constitutional Right to Informational Privacy
New Hampshire voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure that guarantees a constitutional right to information privacy in the state. The measure, which received 80% of the vote, amends Article 2 in the New Hampshire Bill of Rights providing that "an individual's right to live free from governmental intrusion in private or personal information is natural, essential, and inherent." New Hampshire joins a growing number of states with constitutional privacy protections. EPIC Advisory Board member David Flaherty has written about the development of constitutional privacy protections. EPIC regularly files amicus briefs supporting state privacy rights. In a recent amicus brief concerning the OPM data breach, EPIC argued that the right to information privacy exists in the federal Constitution.