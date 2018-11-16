A new survey from the Pew Research Center "Public Attitudes Toward Computer Algorithms" found widespread concern about the fairness of automated decision making. According to the Pew report, "Americans express broad concerns over the fairness and effectiveness of computer programs making important decisions in people's lives." Americans oppose the use algorithms for criminal risk assessments (56%), automated resume screening for job applicants (57%), and personal finance scores (68%). Many of the concerns in the Pew Report are addressed in the Universal Guidelines for AI, the first human rights framework for AI. More than 200 experts and 50 NGOs have endorsed the Universal Guidelines. Public opinion polls consistently find strong support among Americans for new privacy laws.