New revelations in the Mueller’s probe implicate EPIC’s Freedom of Information Act cases for Trump’s tax returns. In EPIC v. IRS, currently before the D.C. Circuit, EPIC argued that the IRS has the authority to disclose the returns to correct misstatements of fact concerning financial ties to Russia. Trump had tweeted that “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING.” This claim is now disproven by the Special Counsel’s investigation, which recently determined that Mr. Trump pursued a major real estate deal with the Russian government in 2016. In a second case, EPIC v. IRS II, EPIC is seeking the release of tax records related to President Trump's businesses. EPIC has also filed a FOIA request for records concerning the Special Counsel investigation.