U.S. House Flips, EPIC Seeks Release of Trump Tax Returns
With the change of control in Congress and the ongoing interest in President Trump's tax returns, two EPIC Freedom of Information Act cases will receive renewed attention. In EPIC v. IRS, currently before the D.C. Circuit, EPIC argued that the IRS has the authority to disclose the returns to correct numerous misstatements of fact concerning his financial ties to Russia. President Trump tweeted that "Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING"—a claim contradicted by his own attorneys, family members, and business partners. EPIC has repeatedly urged Congress to exercise oversight of the IRS and to support the disclosure of the President's returns in EPIC's case. In a second case, EPIC v. IRS II, EPIC is seeking the release of additional tax records related to President Trump and over 300 of his businesses. Two-thirds of voters favor the release of Trump's tax returns.