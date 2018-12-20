The D.C. Attorney General filed a complaint against Facebook under the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act, making D.C. the first U.S. jurisdiction to take action against the company for the mishandling of user data that led to Cambridge Analytica. The AG's complaint alleges that Facebook failed to monitor third-party use of personal data and failed to ensure users’ data was deleted. The D.C. lawsuit seeks financial penalties, and an injunction to ensure Facebook puts in place protocols and safeguards to protect users’ data and easier for users to control their privacy settings. AG Karl Racine said: “Facebook put users at risk of manipulation by allowing companies like Cambridge Analytica and other third-party applications to collect personal data without users’ permission. Today’s lawsuit is about making Facebook live up to its promise to protect its users’ privacy.” EPIC filed a D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act lawsuitchallenging the unlawful collection, use, and disclosure of personal location data by AccuWeather through its mobile iOS app.