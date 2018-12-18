EPIC has filed an amicus brief in a case concerning Facebook's collection of facial images in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. In Patel v. Facebook, EPIC argued that the violation of the privacy law was sufficient for Facebook users to sue the company. EPIC said that that the legal doctrine of standing "simply requires plaintiffs to demonstrate that a defendant has invaded a concrete interest protected by the law—nothing more." Earlier in 2018, EPIC filed an amicus brief in Rosenbach v. Six Flags, another case about the Illinois biometric privacy law. EPIC routinely submits briefs in support of standing in privacy case. EPIC has also long advocated for limits on the use of biometric data and has opposed Facebook's use of facial recognition software.