EPIC Amicus: Unlawful Collection of Biometric Data Establishes Standing

EPIC has filed an amicus brief in a case concerning Facebook's collection of facial images in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. In Patel v. Facebook, EPIC argued that the violation of the privacy law was sufficient for Facebook users to sue the company. EPIC said that that the legal doctrine of standing "simply requires plaintiffs to demonstrate that a defendant has invaded a concrete interest protected by the law—nothing more." Earlier in 2018, EPIC filed an amicus brief in Rosenbach v. Six Flags, another case about the Illinois biometric privacy law. EPIC routinely submits briefs in support of standing in privacy case. EPIC has also long advocated for limits on the use of biometric data and has opposed Facebook's use of facial recognition software.

December 18, 2018| Share:

« National Archives Moves Forward EPIC's Request for Kavanaugh White House Records | Main | Appeals Court: IRS 'Misunderstands' FOIA Obligations in EPIC Case, but Trump's Tax Returns Still Withheld »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

EPIC Bookstore

The Curse of Bigness

The Curse of Bigness
Tim Wu

Other EPIC Books »