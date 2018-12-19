EPIC has urged members of Congress responsible for a new National Commission on AI to nominate experts and public interest representatives who have endorsed the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence. EPIC told Congress "it is vitally important that the National Security Commission include members who can represent the interests of the American public on AI." Leading computer scientists and scientific societies, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, have endorsed the Universal Guidelines. According to the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, the National Security Commission on AI will be composed of 15 members, conduct an extensive review of AI, and prepare an initial public report in 2019.