EPIC has filed a reply brief in EPIC v. Commission, urging the Supreme Court to review a decision that wrongly denied EPIC access to a required privacy impact assessment for state voter data. EPIC filed suit against the Presidential Election Commission last year to halt the collection of state voter data pending the completion of the assessment. As a result of EPIC's case, the Commission suspended data collection, discontinued the use of an unsafe computer server, and deleted the state voter data it wrongly acquired. The Commission was terminated in January of this year. EPIC told the Supreme Court that "there is, quite literally, no organization other than the 'Electronic Privacy Information Center' that suffers a greater concrete harm when a federal agency fails to comply with a publication requirement for privacy impact assessments." EPIC's case in the Supreme Court is EPIC v. Commission, No. 18-267.