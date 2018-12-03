EPIC submitted comments in support of the FTC's proposed extension of the information collection requirements for the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. EPIC explained the importance of the law that protects the personal data of children who use Internet services, but added that the law "would be more effective if the FTC established new limits on how firms can collect and use children's data." EPIC testified before Congress in support of the original children's privacy law and backed the 2013 regulations that updated the law. Earlier this year, the FTC unanimously voted to approve EPIC's recommendations to create new safeguards for children's data in the gaming industry.