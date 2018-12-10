EPIC Urges Department of Transportation to Improve Framework on Connected Car Safety

In detailed comments to the Department of Transportation EPIC urged the agency to establish national privacy and safety standards for connected cars. The agency requested comment on its revised framework that establishes "voluntary guidance" for the development of autonomous vehicles. "A connected car is the ultimate Internet of Things device," EPIC explained, highlighting the risks of autonomous vehicles. EPIC has diligently advocated for stronger regulation of IoT. EPIC has called attention to the privacy and security risks of connected cars in comments to NTHSA, complaints to the CFPB, congressional testimony, FTC workshops, petitions to NHTSA and an amicus brief to Ninth Circuit.

