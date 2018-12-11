EPIC Urges European Commission to Regulate Connected Toys

In comments to the European Commission, EPIC highlighted the safety and security risks of IoT toys and wrote "There should be 'smart' regulations for 'smart' toys." The European Commission sought public comment on the EU Toy Directive, which establishes toy safety guidelines to protect children's health and safety but ignores connected toys. EPIC has repeatedly demonstrated the risks of IoT and smart toys before Congress, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission in testimony, agency comments, petitions, and investigative complaints.

December 11, 2018| Share:

« EPIC Urges Public Input on AI Policy | Main | EPIC to Congress: Federal Agency Making Up the Rules for Facial Recognition Screening »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

EPIC Bookstore

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World
Bruce Schneier

Other EPIC Books »