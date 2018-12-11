In comments to the European Commission, EPIC highlighted the safety and security risks of IoT toys and wrote "There should be 'smart' regulations for 'smart' toys." The European Commission sought public comment on the EU Toy Directive, which establishes toy safety guidelines to protect children's health and safety but ignores connected toys. EPIC has repeatedly demonstrated the risks of IoT and smart toys before Congress, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission in testimony, agency comments, petitions, and investigative complaints.