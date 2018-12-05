Internet of Things connected cars edrs
EPIC Urges European Commission to Address Security Risks of Connected Cars
In comments to the European Commission, EPIC identified several key privacy and security concerns related to the development of connected cars. EPIC emphasized the need for comprehensive regulation to ensure the safety of connected vehicles and encouraged the Commission to require developers to build in safety measures, and not place new burdens on drivers. "Safety features should be under the hood, not on the dash board," EPIC wrote. EPIC has diligently advocated for stronger regulation of the Internet of Things , including connected vehicles. EPIC has highlighted the risks of connected cars in testimony before Congress, at the Federal Trade Commission, in comments to federal agencies, and in amicus briefs.