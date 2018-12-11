In a statement on AI policy to the House Armed Services Committee, EPIC urged the panel to ensure public input on AI policy. The statement from EPIC follows a petition to the White House, backed by EPIC and leading scientific organizations, to solicit public comments on US AI policy. EPIC also proposed the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence as the basis for AI legislation. The Universal Guidelines are intended to "maximize the benefits of AI, minimize the risk, and ensure the protection of human rights." More than 230 experts and 60 organizations, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, have endorsed the Universal Guidelines.