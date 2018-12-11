Irish Court Finds Data Retention Law Violates Human Rights

The Irish High Court has ruled that Ireland's retention of telephone data violates European Law and the European Convention on Human Rights. The Communications Act, which requires all service providers to retain data for two years, is "general and indiscriminate." The Court also found insufficient safeguards for access to data, noting that the law did not require prior judicial and had few guarantees against abuse.The Court will now issue a final order to determine how the case will proceed. EPIC is participating DPC v. Facebook - an Irish High Court Case recently referred to the top European Court of Justice to determine whether Facebook's transfer of data from Ireland to the United States violates EU data protection law. EPIC has also petitioned the FCC to end a similar data retention mandate, arguing that it is inconsistent with international law.

December 11, 2018| Share:

« EPIC Obtains DHS Pre-Election Assessment on Threats to US Election Infrastructure | Main | EPIC Urges Public Input on AI Policy »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

EPIC Bookstore

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World
Bruce Schneier

Other EPIC Books »