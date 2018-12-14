The National Archives has announced its intent to release dozens of undisclosed emails concerning Justice Kavanaugh's role in controversial White House surveillance programs. The announcement comes in response to EPIC’s Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, which previously led the agency to discover hundreds of Kavanaugh email exchanges about warrantless wiretapping and passenger profiling. Prior to Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, EPIC warned that Kavanaugh—both as a White House legal advisor and then as a federal appellate judge—showed little regard for the constitutional privacy rights of Americans. The Kavanaugh emails are set to be released to EPIC in March.