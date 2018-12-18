In a pair of reports released this week, the Senate Intelligence Committee provided fresh details on the extent of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Committee Chairman Richard Burr explained: "This newly released data demonstrates how aggressively Russia sought to divide Americans by race, religion and ideology, and how the IRA actively worked to erode trust in our democratic institutions. Most troublingly, it shows that these activities have not stopped." Shortly after the 2016 presidential election, EPIC filed a series of Freedom of Information Act lawsuits to determine the extent of Russian interference: EPIC v. FBI, EPIC v. ODNI, EPIC v. IRS I, and EPIC v. DHS. As EPIC President Marc Rotenberg explained in an op-ed in March 2017: "The public has a right to know the details when a foreign government attempts to influence the outcome of a U.S. presidential election. And the public has a right to know what steps have been taken to prevent future attacks."