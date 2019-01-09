A federal appeals court heard oral arguments in a case about whether a dating app is liable for failing to remove a false profile that enabled abusive conduct. EPIC filed an amicus brief in Herrick v. Grindr, arguing that the relevant law was intended to "encourage internet service providers to police their platforms," not to "give platforms carte blanche to ignore harassment and abuse." EPIC explained that victims may be subjected to ongoing "psychological, social, and financial harm" if internet services are not accountable for harassment and abuse. EPIC routinely files friend of the court briefs in cases concerning emerging privacy and civil liberties issues.