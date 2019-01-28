EPIC has published Simon Davies's memoir, "Privacy: A Personal Chronicle." Founder of Privacy International and one of the most effective privacy advocates in the world, Davies tells the inside story of privacy campaigns that captured media attention and transformed the world. Davies's memoir is part law and technology primer, part tale of how one person can make a difference. Hear Davies describe the memoir in his own words in video recorded for the EPIC Blog. "Privacy: A Personal Chronicle" is now available in the EPIC Bookstore in e-book and paperback.