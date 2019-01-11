EPIC is requesting to intervene in a case before the European Court of Human Rights testing the human rights standards for government hacking of computers and other devices. Brought by international NGO Privacy International, Privacy International v. United Kingdom asks whether remote hacking of devices and the use of malware by UK intelligence services violate the European Convention on Human Rights. EPIC seeks to present information to the Court on the unique privacy risks of government hacking. EPIC previously filed a brief with the Court of Human Rights in Big Brother Watch v. UK, which found UK mass surveillance violated fundamental rights to privacy and freedom of expression. EPIC also participated as amici in Apple v. FBI, concerning a court order that would have required Apple to assist the FBI hack a seized iPhone.