The Supreme Court has let stand an adverse lower court ruling in EPIC's case about state voter data. EPIC filed suit against the Presidential Election Commission in 2017 to halt the collection of state voter data. As a result of EPIC's case, the Commission suspended data collection, discontinued the use of an unsafe computer server, and deleted the state voter data it wrongly acquired. And the Commission was terminated last year. However, a lower court ruled that EPIC, at the time it brought the case, was limited in its ability to pursue certain claims. EPIC asked the Supreme Court to review that decision and the fact the demise of the Commission made it impossible for EPIC to challenge the ruling. But the Court left the ruling unchanged. EPIC's case in the Supreme Court is EPIC v. Commission, No. 18-267.