EPIC has submitted comments the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression for a report on the surveillance industry. The Special Rapporteur is soliciting information for a report to UN General Assembly on how surveillance technology is regulated and used around the world. EPIC's submission details a recent U.S. proposal to limit exports of surveillance technology, new limits on access to surveillance tech in the United States, and key EPIC Freedom of Information Act cases to uncover details of ICE's procurement of mobile forensics and analytics technology. EPIC pursues an extensive FOIA docket.