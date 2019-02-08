In a statement to the House Judiciary Committee, EPIC urged the panel to ensure that the Justice Department update surveillance safeguards and prioritize transparency. EPIC recommended that the Department of Justice work with Congress after the Supreme Court's decision in Carpenter, improve reporting on surveillance orders, and protect consumers in cases before the Supreme Court. EPIC's comments follow nomination hearings in the Senate for the Attorney General. The nominee was pressed on his views on bulk surveillance and law enforcement access to records held by third parties.