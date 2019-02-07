In a statement to the House Judiciary Committee, EPIC urged the panel to ensure that the Justice Department updates surveillance procedure after the Supreme Court's decision in Carpenter. EPIC also said the agency should improve reporting on surveillance orders and protect consumers in cases before the Supreme Court. EPIC's comments follow hearings in the Senate for the Attorney General. Senator Leahy pressed the nominee on bulk surveillance and law enforcement access to records held by third parties after the Supreme Court held that such records are protected by the Fourth Amendment.