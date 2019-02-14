In comments to the City of New York, EPIC identified current privacy risks to New Yorkers, new challenges from the development of "smart cities" services, and also described how other cities are tackling privacy issues. The NYC Mayor's Office of Information Privacy sought input from the public on policies to best serve the privacy interests of New Yorkers. EPIC recommended that the city minimize collection of personally identifiable data, promote the use of statistical data, upgrade cyber security, and provide increased opportunity for public participation in the development of new Internet-based services. EPIC also encouraged NYC to adopt the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence when implementing AI technology.