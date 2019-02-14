ACA Int'l v. FCC amicus EPIC Amicus Filing PDR Gallion v. Charter robocalls TCPA
EPIC Urges Supreme Court to Preserve Public Voice in Robocall and Junk Fax Law
EPIC has filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to safeguard FCC rules that protect the public from robocalls and junk faxes. The case, PDR Network v. Carlton & Harris Chiropractic, concerns a company's efforts to disregard an FCC rule about junk faxes. EPIC explained that permitting companies to avoid FCC rules "will exclude the voices of consumers" in agency decision making. EPIC also explained that the company's efforts to sidestep agency rules will benefit those "who have resources to attack FCC rules." EPIC contributed to the development of the robocall and junk fax laws. EPIC has since worked to ensure that telephone users are protected from invasive practices through agency comments and amicus briefs in cases such as ACA International and Gallion v. Charter Communications.