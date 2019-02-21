The Federal Aviation Administration has published an interim final rule that will require a visible registration number on the exterior of drones. Previously, registration numbers could be hidden inside drones. EPIC supported improved drone identification, but has urged the FAA to go much further. In extensive comments to the FAA, EPIC wrote that drones should broadcast location, course, and operator identification, much like the Automated Identification Systems for planes and boats. EPIC also sued the FAA to force the agency to establish national rules to limit drone surveillance. EPIC is currently pursuing records about a key FAA task force, trying to understand why the agency has not promoted better privacy safeguards in the US. Comments on the FAA rule on "External Marking Requirement for Small Unmanned Aircraft" are due March 15, 2019 (Docket: FAA-2018-1084). EPIC recommends that commentators ask the FAA to establish stronger requirements for remote identification of drones.