The FTC announced a new task force dedicated to monitoring U.S. technology markets and investigating anticompetitive conduct. FTC Chairman Joe Simons said "it makes sense for us to closely examine technology markets to ensure consumers benefit from free and fair competition." According to the FTC, the Technology Task Force will examine "prospective merger reviews" and will review "consummated technology mergers." EPIC objected to Facebook's acquisition of Whatsapp in 2014 and Google's acquisition of DoubleClick in 2007. EPIC has called on the FTC to require Google to divest Nest, after reports that the company hid listening devices in the home thermostat, and pressed the Commission to use its equitable authorities, including divestiture, to enforce consent orders.