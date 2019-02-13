In advance of a hearing on consumer privacy, the House Energy & Commerce Committee released a GAO report calling for federal legislation to "enhance consumer protections." The announcement follows the scheduling of a Senate Commerce hearing the same week. The report highlighted the Fair Information Practices (FIPs) as a framework for federal privacy law, an approach long supported by EPIC. The GAO report further noted that the FTC has failed to use its existing authorities to regulate privacy. EPIC has advocated for the establishment of a federal data protection agency to ensure strong consumer privacy rights.