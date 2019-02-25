The European Court of Human Rights has accepted EPIC's request to intervene in a case concerning the legal standards for government remote hacking. Privacy International v. United Kingdom asks whether remote hacking or the use of malware by UK intelligence services violates the European Convention on Human Rights. Privacy International alleged that the hacking violates Articles 8 and 10 of the Convention, which protect right to privacy and the right to freedom of expression. EPIC previously filed a brief with the Court of Human Rights in Big Brother Watch v. UK, which found UK mass surveillance violated fundamental rights to privacy and freedom of expression. EPIC also participated as amici in Apple v. FBI, concerning a court order that would have required Apple to assist the FBI hack a seized iPhone.