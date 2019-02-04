In a hearing last week, the chiefs of the U.S. intelligence agencies told Senators that foreign adversaries will "increasingly use cyber capabilities" to "seek political, economic, and military advantage." The intelligence leaders further stated that foreign powers are "already looking to the 2020 election" in order to advance their interests, and that those powers will "almost certainly" target online operations to weaken democratic institutions. After the 2016 election, EPIC launched a project on Democracy and Cybersecurity to safeguard democratic institutions. EPIC filed a series of Freedom of Information Act lawsuits to determine the extent of Russian interference: EPIC v. FBI (cyberattack victim notification), EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC v. IRS I (release of Trump's tax returns), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity). EPIC has said, "The public has a right to know the details when a foreign government attempts to influence the outcome of a U.S. presidential election. And the public has a right to know what steps have been taken to prevent future attacks."