A recent report by the Center for State Enforcement of Antitrust and Consumer Protection Laws highlighted major privacy actions by state attorneys general, including New York's lawsuit against Apple for the FaceTime bug and California's settlement with Aetna for sending letters that revealed, through an oversized clear window, that the recipient was taking HIV-related medication. Several Attorneys General, including the DC attorney general, have sued Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. EPIC opposes federal preemption of state law, has defended the enforcement powers of state attorneys general, and established the EPIC State Policy Project to highlight model state privacy law.