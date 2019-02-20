The UK House of Commons published the report "Disinformation and 'fake news'" following an eighteen-month investigation of Facebook. The report found that if Facebook had fully complied with the FTC settlement, Cambridge Analytica would not have happened. The UK report stated "It seems clear that Facebook was, at the very least, in violation of its Federal Trade Commission settlement." The FTC announced in March 2018 that it was reopening the Facebook investigation, following news that Cambridge Analytica improperly harvested the personal data of 87 millions users. Still no word from the FTC on how that one case is proceeding. In response to EPIC's Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the FTC has released agency emails about the 2011 Facebook Consent Order.