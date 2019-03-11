At OECD, EPIC's Rotenberg Calls for "Bold" AI Framework

Speaking to the Going Digital Summit of the OECD in Paris, EPIC President Marc Rotenberg urged the OECD to adopt a bold framework for AI that will safeguard fundamental rights. "The OECD is uniquely situated to put forward an international framework that spurs innovation, and protects democratic institutions and human rights," said Mr. Rotenberg. The OECD Civil Society Advisory Council has promoted the Universal Guidelines for AI, a policy framework endorsed by more than 250 experts and 60 associations in more than 4 countries.

