DHS Privacy Advisory Committee Finalizes Facial Recognition Report

The DHS Privacy Advisory Committee issued final recommendations on facial recognition use at the border. The report examined transparency, data minimization, data quality and integrity, and accountability and auditing. The report said entrants to the U.S. need notice of their rights and how to exercise those rights. The final recommendations differed only slightly from the draft recommendations. In response to EPIC's comments, the final report included recommendations for increased reporting and research of facial recognition accuracy. However, the DHS report failed to address the lack of legal authorization for the facial recognition program or establish that the program is necessary for national security.

March 6, 2019

