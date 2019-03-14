A report from the FOIA Project places EPIC among the top FOIA litigators in the United States, as measured by the number of FOIA lawsuits filed between 2001 and 2018. The FOIA Project provides comprehensive information on federal FOIA matters, including initial FOIA requests, administrative appeals, and FOIA lawsuits, and is operated by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. The 2018 report on litigation by nonprofit groups finds that EPIC has filed a total of 74 FOIA lawsuits between 2001 and 2018, approximately divided between Democratic and Republican administrations. The other groups in the top 5 are Judicial Watch (391), ACLU (130), PEER (94), and CREW (88). EPIC celebrated Sunshine Week with the 2019 EPIC FOIA Gallery, highlighting important EPIC FOIA cases from the past year.