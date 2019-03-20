EPIC joined civil liberties organizations this week in a statement to the House Judiciary Committee, calling for a permanent end to the NSA's phone record collection program. The groups asked that Congress to "hold hearings and make public information critical to permit an informed debate over the reauthorization of Section 215 and other provisions of the Patriot Act, which are set to expire December 15, 2019." The National Security Agency has reportedly ended the collection of Americans' phone records. The USA Freedom Act limited the NSA's bulk collection program. The NSA also acknowledged compliance problems and opposition to renewal is growing. In 2013, EPIC filed a petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the lawfulness of the NSA program. EPIC previously called for an end to the phone record collection program.