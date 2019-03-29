Democracy and Cybersecurity EPIC v. DOJ Mueller Report democratic institutions
EPIC Seeks Injunction for Expedited Release of Mueller Report
EPIC has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to secure the expedited release of the Mueller Report and other records concerning Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. EPIC filed suit against the Department of Justice last week after the agency failed to process EPIC’s Freedom of Information Act request. In the motion for an injunction, EPIC explained that "Few, if any, government documents in the recent history of the United States have commanded more attention than the Mueller Report,” yet the public "remains in the dark as to the most consequential government investigation in recent history." The EPIC Democracy and Cybersecurity Project has pursued multiple FOIA cases concerning Russian interference with the 2016 election, including EPIC v. FBI (response to Russian cyberattacks), EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC v. IRS I (release of Trump's tax returns), EPIC v. IRS II (release of Trump business tax records), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity). The case for the release of the Mueller Report is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.).