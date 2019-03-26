In advance of a hearing on "Improving Cybersecurity at Consumer Reporting Agencies," EPIC sent a statement to the House Oversight Committee urging the creation of a data protection agency in the United States. "The FTC also lacks the ability, authority and expertise to engage the broad range of challenges we now confront," EPIC said. EPIC cited the Federal Trade Commission's limited ability to enforce basic data protection standards, and the growing dangers of data breach, identity theft, and cyber attacks by foreign adversaries. The U.S. is one of the few democracies in the world that does not have a federal data protection agency. EPIC wrote about the need for a U.S. data protection agency in the New York Times, the Hill, and Techonomy.